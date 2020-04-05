About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • To discuss what antisemitism is and what is unique about it

  • To explain the historical and ideological roots of antisemitism and how it has developed

  • To discuss the characteristics of antisemitism today

  • To identify antisemitic language and actions in the past and in the present

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

WHAT IS ANTISEMITISM? DEFINITIONS AND ORIGINS

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 85 min), 11 readings
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

THE CHANGING FACE OF ANTISEMITISM

4 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 93 min), 11 readings
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

GENOCIDAL ANTISEMITISM: FROM WORLD WAR I TO THE HOLOCAUST

4 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 110 min), 8 readings
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

CONTEMPORARY ANTISEMITISM

3 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 116 min), 5 readings

