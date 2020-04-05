In this course, 50 leading scholars from all over the world will explore questions and issues relating to antisemitism including: what is antisemitism? How has it changed throughout history? Why can it be found among so many diverse cultures, and even among opposing ideologies? What happened to antisemitism after the Holocaust? How is antisemitism expressed today, and what are the main spheres in which it can be found?
To discuss what antisemitism is and what is unique about it
To explain the historical and ideological roots of antisemitism and how it has developed
To discuss the characteristics of antisemitism today
To identify antisemitic language and actions in the past and in the present
Yad Vashem
Yad Vashem, the world Holocaust remembrance center, stands resolute in its dedication to Holocaust education, remembrance, documentation and research. Located on the Mount of Remembrance in Jerusalem, Yad Vashem continues to develop advanced educational tools and utilize cutting-edge technology in order to bring its world-class research facilities, flourishing archives, groundbreaking educational initiatives and steadfast commitment to Shoah remembrance to an ever-growing global audience.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
WHAT IS ANTISEMITISM? DEFINITIONS AND ORIGINS
This week we will begin our exploration of the phenomenon of antisemitism. We will discuss the nature of hate, the unique characteristics of antisemitism as well as the etymology of the term. We will then turn to the historical roots and early development of the phenomenon - from the Greco-Roman period up until the Middle Ages.
THE CHANGING FACE OF ANTISEMITISM
We will move on to the Modern Era, examining how attitudes towards the Jews were affected by the major religious, social, and political movements that were shaping Europe and the world during this time.
GENOCIDAL ANTISEMITISM: FROM WORLD WAR I TO THE HOLOCAUST
This week we will delve into the 20th century and see how modern antisemitic notions and perceptions continued to develop and to be expressed, reaching a murderous peak with the catastrophic event of the Holocaust
CONTEMPORARY ANTISEMITISM
This week we will turn to the contemporary world by first examining how antisemitism is expressed by two of the main realms in which it can be found today - the Far-right and the Far-left
This is an interesting course which explores important issues.
Thoroughly enjoyable course that taught me so much and gave me a framework with which to examine anti-Semitism and hate speech in general. Great stuff!
