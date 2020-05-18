NH
May 17, 2020
Thoroughly enjoyable course that taught me so much and gave me a framework with which to examine anti-Semitism and hate speech in general. Great stuff!
AT
Apr 5, 2020
This is an interesting course which explores important issues.
By Flavia F•
Oct 20, 2020
Thorough and illuminating. Highly recommended
By Marcílio M M•
Aug 23, 2020
Very nice course!
By Michelle A•
Sep 10, 2020
Hi,
This course is very informative especially for persons who are interested in learning about historical events. I would recommend it. However, during this course I had a few assignments/comments to complete so I clicked on reset schedules/assignments and unfortunately nothing was reset. I therefore continued to finish the course by viewing the rest of videos and reading the articles as I didn't get to complete a few assignments/comments.
By frank s a•
Oct 20, 2020
Good Coursce but technical problems! 4 Points!
By valorie h•
Dec 11, 2021
I wish I could give this course 10 stars. It was eye opening to see how many centuries antisemitism has been in the world and how it came about. The root causes are so deep, it may take another 100 years to eradicate the myths and lies about the Jewish people. Must take this course to understand why there is such a hatred of the Jewish people by some many cultures. (I Love Israel!!)
By Philip J F•
May 7, 2021
A whirlwind course through anti-Judaism and anti-Semitism. There are areas that do not connect for example Paul's letter text to anti-Judaism but overall a good course. A Christian, like myself would need to check their reactions and respect the facts presented in this course.
By Jorge M•
Dec 3, 2020
Fue una experiencia única y enriquecedora, una invitación constante a reflexionar sobre las causas y consecuencias de diferentes prejuicios personales y sociales.
By Luís F d S S•
Aug 12, 2021
Very well structured course, with a varied and excellent panel of speakers. I learned a lot.
By Rocio d M T•
Feb 10, 2021
Excellent material and panellists.
By Марат Б•
May 21, 2021
Шалом!
Дорогие друзья и организаторы данного курса!
Спасибо большое за уникальную возможность получить , ясную, четкую и структурную информацию ! Я сделал много важных выводов, особенно для меня как для евангельского христианина, стратегически важно было, получить качественную ,экспертную информацию.
Особая благодарность , за финансовую помощь, да благословит всех Господь.
By Mary E•
Dec 25, 2020
Instructors are very knowledgeable about the subject of antisemitism and how it has progressed throughout the world. Highly recommend to anyone who desires to improve their knowledge about antisemitism.