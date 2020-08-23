By Simon E C•
Aug 23, 2020
An outstanding course compiled by experts who are committed to teaching and sharing their extensive knowledge.The course presentation and methodology of sharing the subject matter can only be described as SUPERB.
By Richard J M•
Aug 6, 2021
THANK YOU to all instructors, Coursera, and all involved in making this valuable course available. Rick
By Vitalina V•
Sep 1, 2020
A lot of interesting material there is in this course. Especially interviews with witnesses were very heartbreaking. Each instructor in this course are great. Highly recommend learning history of the Holocaust with them. But also I would like advice for creators of this course to add tests and quizzes. Such tasks help to remember and understand more and then check your knowledge and your progress. By the way about progress. This course doesn't support certificate or grades and because of it you can not complete this course like another one. It will be In progress column, even if you watched each video and did all exercises. Nonetheless, "Chosen Issues in Holocaust History" will be a great experience for history lover.
By Travis H•
Aug 26, 2020
Good course. Sadly I'm not able to seem to gain my certificate despite paying for it. Course won't move from the "in-progress" to the "completed" portion.