UC Santa Cruz is an outstanding public research university with a deep commitment to undergraduate education. It’s a place that connects people and programs in unexpected ways while providing unparalleled opportunities for students to learn through hands-on experience.

Bayesian Statistics
Bayesian Statistics Specialization

Coding for Everyone: C and C++
Coding for Everyone: C and C++ Specialization

Abel Rodriguez

Abel Rodriguez

Professor
Applied Mathematics and Statistics
Bettina Aptheker

Bettina Aptheker

Distinguished Professor
Feminist Studies Department
Dr. Dominic William Massaro

Dr. Dominic William Massaro

Research Professor
Psychology
Erika Zavaleta

Erika Zavaleta

Professor
Ecology and Evolutionary Biology
Herbert Lee

Herbert Lee

Professor
Statistics
Ira Pohl

Ira Pohl

Professor
Computer Science
Jizhou Kang

Jizhou Kang

Statistics
Kelvin Lwin

Kelvin Lwin

Matthew Heiner

Matthew Heiner

Doctoral Student
Statistics
Matthew Lasar

Matthew Lasar

Murray Baumgarten

Murray Baumgarten

Distinguished Professor of English & Comparative Literature
Literature
Peter Kenez

Peter Kenez

Professor Emeritus
History
Raquel Prado

Raquel Prado

Professor
Statistics
Ricardo Sanfelice

Ricardo Sanfelice

Professor
Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering
