About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learners will be able to identify conspiracy theories.

  • Learners will be able to evaluate and critique conspiracy theories.

  • Learners will be able to create their own conspiracy theories.

University of California, Santa Cruz

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Introduction

Week 2

Richard Hofstadter and the "Paranoid Style"

Week 3

Protocols of the Elders of Zion

Week 4

World War I

