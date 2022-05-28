This course is for anyone interested in conspiracy theories. Millions of people around the world believe in conspiracy theories like The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, or that AIDS was deliberately created by governments and pharmaceutical companies, or that on September 11, 2001, the World Trade Center complex was downed not by airplanes, but by a “controlled demolition” masterminded by the United States national security state.
Conspiracy PlanetUniversity of California, Santa Cruz
About this Course
What you will learn
Learners will be able to identify conspiracy theories.
Learners will be able to evaluate and critique conspiracy theories.
Learners will be able to create their own conspiracy theories.
University of California, Santa Cruz
UC Santa Cruz is an outstanding public research university with a deep commitment to undergraduate education. It’s a place that connects people and programs in unexpected ways while providing unparalleled opportunities for students to learn through hands-on experience.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
This module is an introduction to the basics of conspiracy theory.
Richard Hofstadter and the "Paranoid Style"
This module focuses on American historian Richard Hofstadter's book "The Paranoid Style in American Politics."
Protocols of the Elders of Zion
This module covers the antisemitic conspiracy theories that grew from the fabricated text "The Protocols of the Elders of Zion."
World War I
This module focuses on conspiracy theories invented to explain Word War I.
