This course consists of seven modules focused on how to more effectively communicate trustworthy information in the digital world. After a short introduction video, starting in module 1 you will be exploring the eﬀects of the digital ecosystem on science communication and the implications on social trust. We will help you distinguish between how digitalization aids but also threatens and/or creates problems for science communication and explain how the digital ecosystem is making the general public more vulnerable to misinformation. In module 2 you will unpack challenges that (social) scientists face when developing and disseminating knowledge in the age of misinformation.
Communicating Trustworthy Information in the Digital WorldErasmus University Rotterdam
About this Course
Offered by
Erasmus University Rotterdam
Erasmus University: a top-100 ranked international research university based in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Our academic teaching and research focuses on four areas: health, wealth, culture and governance.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 0
A welcome and introduction to the course. This module briefly explains the significance and relevance of the course content. It outlines various topics that will be discussed in the different modules and defines important concepts that will be explored throughout the modules.
Module 1: The Digital Communication Ecosystem
Exploring the eﬀects of the digital ecosystem on science communication and the implications on social trust.
Module 2: The (Social) Scientist
Unpacking challenges (social) scientists face when developing and disseminating knowledge in the age of misinformation.
Module 3: The Journalist
How do journalists combat the threat of “fake news “and ensure responsible and reliable reporting in the digital ecosystem?
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.