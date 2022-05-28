About this Course

3,346 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Erasmus University Rotterdam

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 minutes to complete

Module 0

5 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 5 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Module 1: The Digital Communication Ecosystem

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 23 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Module 2: The (Social) Scientist

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Module 3: The Journalist

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 61 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder