What you will learn

  • Describe principles of human learning that are important to consider when designing science outreach activities. 

  • Compare and contrast modalities for science communication/outreach.

  • Identify common pitfalls in science communication/outreach.

  • Design a science communication/outreach activity based on principles learned in this course. 

Skills you will gain

  • Learning Engineering
  • Science Education
  • Science Communication
  • Science Literacy
  • Science Writing
University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Connecting the Science of Learning to Science Communication

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 63 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Speaking of Science: Oral Presentation

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 27 min), 6 readings
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Writing Science: Written Communication

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 40 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Decoding Science: Technology Based Communication

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 54 min), 1 reading

