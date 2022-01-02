Although many would prefer to leave science in the past and no longer engage with it once completing compulsory science classes in school, the reality is that engaging with science is an integral part of our daily lives. Moreover, for the safety and wellness of human society, it is necessary to engage with scientific information. We are faced with the necessity of examining scientific evidence on topics ranging from conservation to public health and make decisions that impact not only our families but those around us. However, in spite of decades of science education reform and dedicated efforts to improving science literacy, many members of the general public lack the confidence, skills, or interest in engaging with scientific issues, instead choosing to align their scientific decisions with non-scientific stakeholders, such as political or pop culture figures. These problems are ongoing and destructive. How do we communicate science more effectively with the general public? With other scientists?
Designing Effective Science CommunicationUniversity of Colorado Boulder
About this Course
No prerequisites are required.
What you will learn
Describe principles of human learning that are important to consider when designing science outreach activities.
Compare and contrast modalities for science communication/outreach.
Identify common pitfalls in science communication/outreach.
Design a science communication/outreach activity based on principles learned in this course.
Skills you will gain
- Learning Engineering
- Science Education
- Science Communication
- Science Literacy
- Science Writing
No prerequisites are required.
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Connecting the Science of Learning to Science Communication
In this module, you will learn the basics of human learning, including an overview of the cognitive processes that underlie learning (e.g. perception, attention, motivation, memory), major educational psychology theories (e.g socioculturalism, constructivism, behaviorism) and aspect of human cognition that can lead to difficulties with outreach (e.g. bias, motivated reasoning, epistemic cognition). We will also discuss use of evidence in designing outreach, how to evaluate types of evidence, and principles behind effective design of outreach.
Speaking of Science: Oral Presentation
In this module, you will learn important considerations for effective oral presentations, including best practices for giving live, recorded, and virtual presentations. In addition, we will also cover best practices for creating visual supports (poster, PowerPoint slides) to help communicate your message during an oral presentation. We will also discuss best practices for media interviews.
Writing Science: Written Communication
In this module, you will learn best practices for writing as a vehicle for science communication. Rather than focusing on grammar and general writing mechanics, this section will focus on how to effectively use the written form as a tool for science outreach, including how formal scientific writing varies from pieces for the general public.
Decoding Science: Technology Based Communication
In this module, you will learn about technological forms of science communication outside traditional media (e.g. written or oral communication). In this module, we will discuss how science is communicated through various forms of educational technologies, including computer games, simulations, and social media. We will also briefly discuss learning analytics and their utility in understanding learning in technology-based environments.
Reviews
- 5 stars66.66%
- 4 stars16.66%
- 3 stars16.66%
TOP REVIEWS FROM DESIGNING EFFECTIVE SCIENCE COMMUNICATION
This course covers the necessary topics and activities on scicom. It also helped me change my mindset on how to deliver science to my desired audience.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.