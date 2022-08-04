- Learning Engineering
Designing Effective Science Communication Specialization
Learn To Design Effective Science Communication. In this specialization, you will learn how to leverage the science of how people learn to design science communication activities.
What you will learn
Describe principles of human learning that are important to consider when designing science outreach activities.
Identify common pitfalls in science communication/outreach.
Compare and contrast modalities for science communication/outreach.
Design a science communication/outreach activity based on principles learned in this course.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
The major projects for this specialization are designed to be flexible. By the end of this specialization, you will have either a portfolio with different science communication activities, or one large activity that you'll iterate on as you move through the specialization.
