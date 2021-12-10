By Padmapriya M•
Dec 10, 2021
Thank you Prof Melanie Peffer for this wonderful course; really appreciate your effort and dedication.
It was totally a new experience. During this COVID pandemic learning effectively from an online course was really a blessing. Special thanks to all the team members. Hope I can continue my journey in the science communication. The TED talks, interview with the science communicators, introducing some of the kids’ magazine , cartoons made this course more interesting. The week 4 “Decoding science: Technology based communication” and week 5 “Creating science: Artistic forms of communication “can be provided as a new course. It is a less explored and promising field of science communication. Once again thank you.
By Ashwini K U•
Sep 7, 2021
A great introduction to the field of Science Communication that helped me in understanding the basics of it and enriched my knowledge on how to design media for the general audience to effectively communicate Science.
By Livia R M•
Nov 15, 2021
I really enjoyed this course and I am very grateful for the oppertunity this has given me. I've learned a lot of ways on how to communicate science accurately and efficiently.
By Kristine G T•
Jan 3, 2022
This course covers the necessary topics and activities on scicom. It also helped me change my mindset on how to deliver science to my desired audience.
By Adina•
Nov 15, 2021
I think the topic of this course is very interesting and relavant, especially in this day and age. The content is delivered well and in a clear and accessible manner. While I really enjoyed the theoretical aspects of the course, the practical elements could have been explained and illustrated more clearly. Some of the content (e.g., the interviews) were not really that helpful in learning the skills introduced in this course. The interviews should be part of the Extra Materials and the time gained used to offer more input on the practical aspects of Science Communication.