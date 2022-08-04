In this course, you will explore how to develop and implement evidence-based methods for science communication. We’ll discuss major theories of human learning, cognitive phenomena like bias and motivated reasoning that can undermine even the best activities, and the science behind why mis/disinformation spreads so quickly. We’ll end with motivational interviewing and a discussion of how to use learning engineering to design educational activities.
What you will learn
Describe the field of the learning sciences.
Describe and compare different theoretical frameworks for explaining human learning.
Explain the relationship between cognitive biases and why people fall for mis/disinformation.
Describe the process of motivational interviewing and its utility in science communication.
Skills you will gain
- Learning Engineering
- Science Education
- Learning Sciences
- Psychology
- SciComm
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Introduction to the Learning Sciences
1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 13 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete
Introduction to Learning Theories
1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 22 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Cognitive Biases and Science Communication
2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 45 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Learning Engineering
2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
