About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Some experience in the sciences or science communication is helpful, but not required.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe the field of the learning sciences.

  • Describe and compare different theoretical frameworks for explaining human learning.

  • Explain the relationship between cognitive biases and why people fall for mis/disinformation.

  • Describe the process of motivational interviewing and its utility in science communication.

Skills you will gain

  • Learning Engineering
  • Science Education
  • Learning Sciences
  • Psychology
  • SciComm
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Some experience in the sciences or science communication is helpful, but not required.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Introduction to the Learning Sciences

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 13 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

Introduction to Learning Theories

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 22 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Cognitive Biases and Science Communication

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 45 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

Learning Engineering

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder