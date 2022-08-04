About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Some experience in the sciences or science communication is helpful, but not required.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain the role of emotion in human behavior and how it can come up in science communication.

  • Explain why authenticity, trust, and empathy will help foster connection and consequently science communication.

  • Explain how improvisation, storytelling, and nonverbal communication can improve your science communication activities.

  • Describe how to be an inclusive and trauma informed science communicator.

Skills you will gain

  • Learning Engineering
  • Science Education
  • Learning Sciences
  • Psychology
  • SciComm
Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

The Power of Emotion

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 26 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Building Connection

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 35 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

Conflict and Adversity in Science Communication

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 22 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Inclusivity in Science Communication

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 24 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz

