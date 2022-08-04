In this course, you will continue to explore how to develop and implement evidence-based methods for science communication. Here we’ll be looking at the softer but no less important side of science communication. We’ll cover the basics of human emotion, building connection with your audience through empathy and authenticity, how improv can improve your science communication game, non-verbal communication, and managing adversity in science communication. We’ll close with a discussion of how to be an inclusive and trauma-informed science communicator.
The Softer Side of Science CommunicationUniversity of Colorado Boulder
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Some experience in the sciences or science communication is helpful, but not required.
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Explain the role of emotion in human behavior and how it can come up in science communication.
Explain why authenticity, trust, and empathy will help foster connection and consequently science communication.
Explain how improvisation, storytelling, and nonverbal communication can improve your science communication activities.
Describe how to be an inclusive and trauma informed science communicator.
Skills you will gain
- Learning Engineering
- Science Education
- Learning Sciences
- Psychology
- SciComm
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Some experience in the sciences or science communication is helpful, but not required.
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
The Power of Emotion
2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 26 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
Building Connection
3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 35 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete
Conflict and Adversity in Science Communication
1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 22 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
Inclusivity in Science Communication
3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 24 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.