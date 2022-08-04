About this Course

Beginner Level

Some experience in the sciences or science communication is helpful, but not required.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain best practices for oral, written, technological, and artistic forms of science communication.

  • Apply principles of learning engineering to design effective forms of science communication.

Skills you will gain

  • Learning Engineering
  • Science Education
  • Learning Sciences
  • Psychology
  • SciComm
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Introduction and Oral Forms of Communication

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 32 min), 5 readings
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Written Forms of Communication

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 40 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

Technological Forms of Communication

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 54 min), 1 reading
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Artistic Forms of Communication

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 40 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes

