In this course, you will explore different modalities of science communication, including oral presentations, written forms of communication, technology, and artistic media, including best practices for each.
Modes of Science CommunicationUniversity of Colorado Boulder
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Some experience in the sciences or science communication is helpful, but not required.
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Explain best practices for oral, written, technological, and artistic forms of science communication.
Apply principles of learning engineering to design effective forms of science communication.
Skills you will gain
- Learning Engineering
- Science Education
- Learning Sciences
- Psychology
- SciComm
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Introduction and Oral Forms of Communication
2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 32 min), 5 readings
3 hours to complete
Written Forms of Communication
3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 40 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete
Technological Forms of Communication
1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 54 min), 1 reading
4 hours to complete
Artistic Forms of Communication
4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 40 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
