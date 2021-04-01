Research Methods

Research methods courses will prepare you to design effective, ethical investigations. You'll learn appropriate frameworks and tools for qualitative and quantitative studies in psychology, sociology, business, market research, and other fields....

Electrical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Chemistry

Environmental Science and Sustainability

Physics and Astronomy

Earn Your Degree

University of Colorado Boulder

100% ONLINE
University of Colorado Boulder

100% ONLINE
University of Michigan

100% ONLINE
You are Currently on slide 1

More Research Methods Courses

Ethics, Technology and Engineering
Eindhoven University of Technology
You are Currently on slide 1

Most Popular Research Methods Courses

Free
Understanding Research Methods
University of London
Cybersecurity
University of Maryland, College Park
Excel/VBA for Creative Problem Solving, Part 1
University of Colorado Boulder
Quantitative Methods
University of Amsterdam
You are Currently on slide 1

Most Popular Certificates in Research Methods

Cybersecurity
University of Maryland, College Park
Plant Bioinformatic Methods
University of Toronto
Free
Understanding Research Methods
University of London
Quantitative Methods
University of Amsterdam
You are Currently on slide 1

Top Rated Research Methods Courses

Excel/VBA for Creative Problem Solving, Part 2
University of Colorado Boulder
Free
Experimentation for Improvement
McMaster University
Excel/VBA for Creative Problem Solving, Part 1
University of Colorado Boulder
Free
Transferencia tecnológica: De la investigación al mercado.
Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile
You are Currently on slide 1

Recently Launched Guided Projects

How to Visualize Research Data in Tableau
Coursera Project Network
User-Experience: Create a Storyboard using Storyboarder
Coursera Project Network
BioData Processing
Coursera Project Network
You are Currently on slide 1

Frequently Asked Questions about Research Methods

This FAQ content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.
Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder