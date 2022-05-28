NOTE: In order to take this course you should have taken and complete the following courses in the Signature Track: Introduction to Systems Biology, Network Analysis in Systems Biology, Dynamical Modeling Methods for Systems Biology, Experimental Methods in SB and Integrated Analysis In Systems Biology
This course is part of the Systems Biology and Biotechnology Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 2 hours to complete
English
Subtitles: English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 2 hours to complete
English
Subtitles: English
Offered by
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, in New York City is a leader in medical and scientific training and education, biomedical research and patient care.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Projects
2 hours to complete
6 readings
About the Systems Biology and Biotechnology Specialization
Design systems-level experiments using appropriate cutting edge techniques, collect big data, and analyze and interpret small and big data sets quantitatively.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.