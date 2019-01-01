Profile

Ravi Iyengar, PhD

Dorothy H. and Lewis Rosenstiel Professor

Dr. Ravi Iyengar is a Professor in the Department of Pharmacology and Systems Therapeutics at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. He is the Principal Investigator and Director of the Systems Biology Center New York, a transdisciplinary center funded in part by the NIGMS. His expertise are in signal transduction and cell signaling networks and in Systems Biology. For more details see the Iyengar Laboratory website: ( http://www.mssm.edu/research/labs/iyengar-laboratory).

Introduction to Systems Biology

Systems Biology and Biotechnology Capstone

