This course will introduce the student to contemporary Systems Biology focused on mammalian cells, their constituents and their functions. Biology is moving from molecular to modular. As our knowledge of our genome and gene expression deepens and we develop lists of molecules (proteins, lipids, ions) involved in cellular processes, we need to understand how these molecules interact with each other to form modules that act as discrete functional systems. These systems underlie core subcellular processes such as signal transduction, transcription, motility and electrical excitability. In turn these processes come together to exhibit cellular behaviors such as secretion, proliferation and action potentials. What are the properties of such subcellular and cellular systems? What are the mechanisms by which emergent behaviors of systems arise? What types of experiments inform systems-level thinking? Why do we need computation and simulations to understand these systems?
This course is part of the Systems Biology and Biotechnology Specialization
About this Course
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, in New York City is a leader in medical and scientific training and education, biomedical research and patient care.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Systems Level Reasoning | Molecules to Pathways
Pathways to Networks | Physical Forces and Electrical Activity in Cell Biology
Mathematical Representations of Cell Biological Systems | Simulations of Cell Biological Systems
Experimental Technologies | Network Building and Analysis
