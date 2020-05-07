About this Course

Course 2 of 6 in the
Systems Biology and Biotechnology Specialization
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 144 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Deep mRNA Sequencing

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 93 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Mass Spectrometry-Based Proteomics

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 87 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Midterm Exam

1 hour to complete

