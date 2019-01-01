Dr. Birtwistle is formally trained as a chemical engineer, and thus knowledgeable in a wide array of quantitative methods for mathematical modeling of physiochemical processes. During this doctoral and consequently postdoctoral experience, Dr. Birtwistle was also trained as an experimental cell and molecular biologist to complement the quantitative modeling background, and thus brings a truly interdisciplinary approach and thinking to cancer research.
For more information, please visit the Birtwistle Laboratory website:
http://www.mssm.edu/research/labs/birtwistle-laboratory