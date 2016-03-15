About this Course

3,972 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 6 in the
Systems Biology and Biotechnology Specialization
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 6 in the
Systems Biology and Biotechnology Specialization
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction | Computing with MATLAB

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 132 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Dynamical Systems

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 99 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Bistability in Biochemical Signaling Models

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 134 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Computational Modeling of the Cell Cycle

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 88 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DYNAMICAL MODELING METHODS FOR SYSTEMS BIOLOGY

View all reviews

About the Systems Biology and Biotechnology Specialization

Systems Biology and Biotechnology

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder