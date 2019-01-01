Associate Professor
Eric Sobie is an Associate Professor in the Department of Pharmacology and Systems Therapeutics at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and a member of Systems Biology Center New York. His research focuses on gaining a greater quantitative understanding of cardiac physiology and pathophysiology by combining experimental studies and simulations performed with mathematical models. As co-director of the PhD program in Systems Biology of Disease and Therapeutics at Mount Sinai, he has designed new courses aimed at making quantitative training an integral part of the PhD curriculum in Biomedical Sciences.