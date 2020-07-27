Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Dynamical Modeling Methods for Systems Biology by Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

4.7
stars
197 ratings
38 reviews

About the Course

An introduction to dynamical modeling techniques used in contemporary Systems Biology research. We take a case-based approach to teach contemporary mathematical modeling techniques. The course is appropriate for advanced undergraduates and beginning graduate students. Lectures provide biological background and describe the development of both classical mathematical models and more recent representations of biological processes. The course will be useful for students who plan to use experimental techniques as their approach in the laboratory and employ computational modeling as a tool to draw deeper understanding of experiments. The course should also be valuable as an introductory overview for students planning to conduct original research in modeling biological systems. This course focuses on dynamical modeling techniques used in Systems Biology research. These techniques are based on biological mechanisms, and simulations with these models generate predictions that can subsequently be tested experimentally. These testable predictions frequently provide novel insight into biological processes. The approaches taught here can be grouped into the following categories: 1) ordinary differential equation-based models, 2) partial differential equation-based models, and 3) stochastic models....

Top reviews

By Alina S

Jul 27, 2020

The course was very helpful for my current academic needs. Information provided was clearly explained and covered the broad range of topics sufficient to understand methods employed in modern papers. Suggest this course to anyone who's starting modelling in biology or other related disciplines.

By Eduardo S

Jan 2, 2017

This is a amazing course. I've learned a lot and all the knowledge will be usable to me in my work.

By Adam H

Jan 27, 2021

Amazing and clearly explained course that helped me understand all the ODE, PDE, and finally also a little bit of stochatic methods. If you are looking for a computational biology course, you should not miss this one. Thank you!

By Sumin W

May 26, 2016

The first week on MATLAB was a great refresher since I hadn't used MATLAB in a few years

By MOSQUERA Y B F

Jul 1, 2018

Eric Sobie va muy rápido, el cambio entre diapositivas no tiene una pausa y continua de corrido, es por ello que en algunas ocasiones repetía o erraba la idea que continuaba. Personalmente, tuve que pausar muchas veces los videos para deternerme a analizar lo que Eric decía.En cuanto al contenido del curso, me pareció fantástico, topando hitos históricos de modelos matemáticos en Sistemas Biológicos y manipulando el código en MATLAB por nuestra propia cuenta.

By Sean F

Mar 15, 2016

Lots of good parts to the course. Found the ODE examples very useful. Feel like it tailed off at the end in terms of detail and utility. Also, it seemed less adapted to the format than other courses such as Machine Learning by Andrew Ng and Computational Neuroscience by Rajesh Rao.

By Deep H

Jan 3, 2016

everything explained in very easy to understand way. the assignments were designed quite well- not only to test the knowledge acquired but the assignment results were designed in such a way that they will be useful in modeling.

By Gergely S

Nov 24, 2020

Interesting subject, I liked the practical approach. The tests are not easy but I liked the homework style approach. It forces you to understand the subject better than the regular quizzes.

By Elizabeth D

May 29, 2018

New to systems biology and I am really impressed with the clear explanations. Currently, on week 4 but aiming to finish to the end. Thanks to the dude who made it! :) #lifesaver

By Romain L

Jan 27, 2022

Great introduction about Dynamic system models for biology! And kudos for using Matlab and Simbiology!

By Shin, H K

Apr 10, 2016

Easy to follow up and clear lectures to understand dynamical modeling methods

By Adrien W

Jan 30, 2019

A+. Great course, easy to follow, and amazing instructor. Thank you Eric!

By Karim H

Mar 16, 2016

Probably the best course in this overall very nice specialization

By 李俊宏

Sep 4, 2017

very clear explanation of ordinary differential equations

By Carlos M

Mar 16, 2021

This is a very useful and well dessigned general course.

By Hiroshi H

Mar 14, 2016

This is a great course.

Very clear and well constructed.

By Walter D

Jul 9, 2020

Great introduction to dynamical systems modeling

By Nurzhan A

Jul 20, 2020

Fantastic course, best in the specialization

By Jim K

Mar 5, 2016

Great course. Well taught and very useful.

By Anna M

May 5, 2017

Great course with very good explanations!

By YIBO Z

Dec 15, 2019

Great course for beginners of Matlab!!!

By Sang-Min P

May 11, 2020

Very good for the molecular biologists

By Gourab B

May 8, 2017

It was exactly what I was looking for.

By Jatin

Apr 20, 2022

Very practical oriented course.

By Thiago T V

Jan 16, 2016

I liked it a lot!

