Nov 24, 2020
Interesting subject, I liked the practical approach. The tests are not easy but I liked the homework style approach. It forces you to understand the subject better than the regular quizzes.
May 28, 2018
New to systems biology and I am really impressed with the clear explanations. Currently, on week 4 but aiming to finish to the end. Thanks to the dude who made it! :) #lifesaver
By Alina S•
Jul 27, 2020
The course was very helpful for my current academic needs. Information provided was clearly explained and covered the broad range of topics sufficient to understand methods employed in modern papers. Suggest this course to anyone who's starting modelling in biology or other related disciplines.
By Eduardo S•
Jan 2, 2017
This is a amazing course. I've learned a lot and all the knowledge will be usable to me in my work.
By Adam H•
Jan 27, 2021
Amazing and clearly explained course that helped me understand all the ODE, PDE, and finally also a little bit of stochatic methods. If you are looking for a computational biology course, you should not miss this one. Thank you!
By Sumin W•
May 26, 2016
The first week on MATLAB was a great refresher since I hadn't used MATLAB in a few years
By MOSQUERA Y B F•
Jul 1, 2018
Eric Sobie va muy rápido, el cambio entre diapositivas no tiene una pausa y continua de corrido, es por ello que en algunas ocasiones repetía o erraba la idea que continuaba. Personalmente, tuve que pausar muchas veces los videos para deternerme a analizar lo que Eric decía.En cuanto al contenido del curso, me pareció fantástico, topando hitos históricos de modelos matemáticos en Sistemas Biológicos y manipulando el código en MATLAB por nuestra propia cuenta.
By Sean F•
Mar 15, 2016
Lots of good parts to the course. Found the ODE examples very useful. Feel like it tailed off at the end in terms of detail and utility. Also, it seemed less adapted to the format than other courses such as Machine Learning by Andrew Ng and Computational Neuroscience by Rajesh Rao.
By Deep H•
Jan 3, 2016
everything explained in very easy to understand way. the assignments were designed quite well- not only to test the knowledge acquired but the assignment results were designed in such a way that they will be useful in modeling.
By Gergely S•
Nov 24, 2020
By Elizabeth D•
May 29, 2018
By Romain L•
Jan 27, 2022
Great introduction about Dynamic system models for biology! And kudos for using Matlab and Simbiology!
By Shin, H K•
Apr 10, 2016
Easy to follow up and clear lectures to understand dynamical modeling methods
By Adrien W•
Jan 30, 2019
A+. Great course, easy to follow, and amazing instructor. Thank you Eric!
By Karim H•
Mar 16, 2016
Probably the best course in this overall very nice specialization
By 李俊宏•
Sep 4, 2017
very clear explanation of ordinary differential equations
By Carlos M•
Mar 16, 2021
This is a very useful and well dessigned general course.
By Hiroshi H•
Mar 14, 2016
This is a great course.
Very clear and well constructed.
By Walter D•
Jul 9, 2020
Great introduction to dynamical systems modeling
By Nurzhan A•
Jul 20, 2020
Fantastic course, best in the specialization
By Jim K•
Mar 5, 2016
Great course. Well taught and very useful.
By Anna M•
May 5, 2017
Great course with very good explanations!
By YIBO Z•
Dec 15, 2019
Great course for beginners of Matlab!!!
By Sang-Min P•
May 11, 2020
Very good for the molecular biologists
By Gourab B•
May 8, 2017
It was exactly what I was looking for.
By Jatin•
Apr 20, 2022
Very practical oriented course.
By Thiago T V•
Jan 16, 2016
I liked it a lot!