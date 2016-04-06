This course will focus on developing integrative skills through directed reading and analysis of the current primary literature to enable the student to develop the capstone project as the overall final exam for the specialization in systems biology.
This course is part of the Systems Biology and Biotechnology Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, in New York City is a leader in medical and scientific training and education, biomedical research and patient care.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
General Features of Systems Biology Studies
Issues of Reproducibility in Systems Biology
Introduction to Research Article 2
The description goes here
Introduction to Research Article 3
Reviews
- 5 stars64.55%
- 4 stars30.37%
- 3 stars5.06%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTEGRATED ANALYSIS IN SYSTEMS BIOLOGY
A very interesting and pretty short course that helps to understand articles on modeling of biologocal processes in cells and network analysis. Thank you!
Fascinating course about the systems of the body. Albeit it was somewhat difficult.
About the Systems Biology and Biotechnology Specialization
Design systems-level experiments using appropriate cutting edge techniques, collect big data, and analyze and interpret small and big data sets quantitatively.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.