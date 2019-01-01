Profile

Susana Neves, PhD

Assistant Professor

Bio

Susana Neves PhD is an Assistant Professor at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in the Department of Pharmacology and Systems Therapeutics and the Systems Biology Center New York. Her current research interests are divided into four areas, but the unified theme is to decipher the interplay between phosphodiesterases (PDEs) and synaptic responsiveness:
  • What are the physiological consequences of PDE regulation of receptor trafficking?
  • How does PDE regulation alter synaptic responsiveness?
  • How does the interplay of multiple PDE activities affect receptor trafficking and influence membrane excitability and synaptic responsiveness?
  • Can the spatial regulation of receptor trafficking by PDEs affect synaptic responsiveness?
For more information, please visit the Neves Laboratory website: www.neveslab.com

Courses

Integrated Analysis in Systems Biology

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder