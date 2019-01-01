Susana Neves PhD
is an Assistant Professor at
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
in the
Department of Pharmacology and Systems Therapeutics
and the
Systems Biology Center New York
. Her current research interests are divided into four areas, but the unified theme is to decipher the interplay between phosphodiesterases (PDEs) and synaptic responsiveness:
- What are the physiological consequences of PDE regulation of receptor trafficking?
- How does PDE regulation alter synaptic responsiveness?
- How does the interplay of multiple PDE activities affect receptor trafficking and influence membrane excitability and synaptic responsiveness?
- Can the spatial regulation of receptor trafficking by PDEs affect synaptic responsiveness?