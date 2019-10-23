By Tim R•
Oct 23, 2019
I liked the case based approach and thought the choice of the papers was good. The approach of asking about the workflow of the paper was also a good point IMO. The case based approach really gives you a appreciation of all the steps in a complete study and how they apply different experimental techniques to 'prove' key aims of the study.
By Adam H•
Feb 14, 2021
A very interesting and pretty short course that helps to understand articles on modeling of biologocal processes in cells and network analysis. Thank you!
By Jorge U•
Jul 1, 2020
Very nice to learn in this course.
By Musalula S•
Nov 6, 2016
A great course
By Jonathan G•
Apr 7, 2016
Fascinating course about the systems of the body. Albeit it was somewhat difficult.