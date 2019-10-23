Chevron Left
Back to Integrated Analysis in Systems Biology

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Integrated Analysis in Systems Biology by Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

4.6
stars
77 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

This course will focus on developing integrative skills through directed reading and analysis of the current primary literature to enable the student to develop the capstone project as the overall final exam for the specialization in systems biology....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 5 of 5 Reviews for Integrated Analysis in Systems Biology

By Tim R

Oct 23, 2019

I liked the case based approach and thought the choice of the papers was good. The approach of asking about the workflow of the paper was also a good point IMO. The case based approach really gives you a appreciation of all the steps in a complete study and how they apply different experimental techniques to 'prove' key aims of the study.

By Adam H

Feb 14, 2021

A very interesting and pretty short course that helps to understand articles on modeling of biologocal processes in cells and network analysis. Thank you!

By Jorge U

Jul 1, 2020

Very nice to learn in this course.

By Musalula S

Nov 6, 2016

A great course

By Jonathan G

Apr 7, 2016

Fascinating course about the systems of the body. Albeit it was somewhat difficult.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder