The past 15 years have been exciting ones in plant biology. Hundreds of plant genomes have been sequenced, RNA-seq has enabled transcriptome-wide expression profiling, and a proliferation of "-seq"-based methods has permitted protein-protein and protein-DNA interactions to be determined cheaply and in a high-throughput manner. These data sets in turn allow us to generate hypotheses at the click of a mouse. For instance, knowing where and when a gene is expressed can help us narrow down the phenotypic search space when we don't see a phenotype in a gene mutant under "normal" growth conditions. Coexpression analyses and association networks can provide high-quality candidate genes involved in a biological process of interest. Using Gene Ontology enrichment analysis and pathway visualization tools can help us make sense of our own 'omics experiments and answer the question "what processes/pathways are being perturbed in our mutant of interest?"
None required but you should be familiar with basic aspects of plant and molecular biology. Bioinformatic Methods I and II would be good preparation
University of Toronto
Established in 1827, the University of Toronto is one of the world’s leading universities, renowned for its excellence in teaching, research, innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as its impact on economic prosperity and social well-being around the globe.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Plant Genomic Databases, and useful sites for info about proteins
In this module we'll be exploring several plant databases including Ensembl Plants, Gramene, PLAZA, SUBA, TAIR and Araport. The information in these databases allows us to easily identify functional regions within gene products, view subcellular localization, find homologs in other species, and even explore pre-computed gene trees to see if our gene of interest has undergone a gene duplication event in another species, all at the click of a mouse!
Expression Analysis
Vast databases of gene expression and nifty visualization tools allow us to explore where and when a gene is expressed. Often this information can be used to help guide a search for a phenotype if we don't see a phenotype in a gene mutant under "normal" growth conditions. We explore several tools for Arabidopsis data (eFP Browser, Genevestigator, TraVA DB, Araport) along with NCBI's Genome Data Viewer for RNA-seq data for other plant species. We also examine the MPSS database of small RNAs and degradation products to see if our example gene has any potential microRNA targets.
Coexpression Tools
Being able to group genes by similar patterns of expression across expression data sets using algorithms like WGCNA is a very useful way of organizing the data. Clusters of genes with similar patterns of expression can then be subject to Gene Ontology term enrichment analysis (see Module 5) or examined to see if they are part of the same pathway. What's even more powerful is being able to identify genes with similar patterns of expression without doing a single expression profiling experiment, by mining gene expression databases! There are several tools that allow you to do this in many plant species simply by entering a query gene identifier. The genes that are returned are often in the same biological process as the query gene, and thus this "guilt-by-association" paradigm is a excellent tool for hypothesis generation.
Great overview of the different tools available for plant bio
I am able to learn the different tools in transcritpom analysis. I become familair with the next generation sequencing technologies too.
A great platform to learn bioinformatics with clear explanations
Professor Provart is very good and the labs taught us in simple and direct instructions how to perform a wide range of analysis regarding Plant Bioinformatics.
About the Plant Bioinformatic Methods Specialization
The past 15 years have been exciting ones in plant biology. Hundreds of plant genomes have been sequenced, RNA-seq has enabled transcriptome-wide expression profiling, and a proliferation of "-seq"-based methods has permitted protein-protein and protein-DNA interactions to be determined cheaply and in a high-throughput manner. These data sets in turn allow us to generate hypotheses at the click of a mouse or tap of a finger.The Plant Bioinformatics Specialization on Coursera introduces core bioinformatic competencies and resources, such as NCBI's Genbank, Blast, multiple sequence alignments, phylogenetics in Bioinformatic Methods I, followed by protein-protein interaction, structural bioinformatics and RNA-seq analysis in Bioinformatic Methods II. In Plant Bioinformatics we cover 33 plant-specific online tools from genome browsers to transcriptomic data mining to promoter/network analyses and others. Last, a Plant Bioinformatics Capstone uses these tools to hypothesize a biological role for a gene of unknown function, summarized in a written lab report.This specialization is useful to any modern plant molecular biologist wanting to get a feeling for the incredible scope of data available to researchers. A small amount of R programming is introduced in Bioinformatic Methods II, but most of the tools are web applications. It is recommended that you have access to a laptop or desktop computer for running these as they may not work as mobile applications on your phone or tablet.
