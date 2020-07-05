QR
Mar 9, 2019
Very good course for mastering bioinformatics skills. Genetics and molecular biology students/professionals should take this course to augment their research skills.
SK
May 5, 2020
In- depth learning of the various tools and softwares available to study plant bioinformatics. Guidance of the author through the labs is insightful and informative.
By Ahmad H K•
Jul 5, 2020
Overall the course is good. However, lecture should be more in detail.
By QASIM R•
Mar 10, 2019
By Fabrício d A S•
Nov 8, 2019
Professor Provart is very good and the labs taught us in simple and direct instructions how to perform a wide range of analysis regarding Plant Bioinformatics.
By Rubylyn M I•
Dec 9, 2020
I really enjoyed the course. Got teary eyed after finishing the course. I really put my extra time in this course and I learned so much. Thank you
By Nitisha N G•
Apr 16, 2021
I found this course very interactive. From theory to practical, all aspects are explained very well. Questions in between the lab and their explanation at the end of the week help understand and retain the knowledge gained through the different platforms. Queries are answered in the discussion box. Suitable for anyone who may not have prior experience of bioinformatics tools.
By Danny W•
Jan 30, 2019
A really enjoyable and interesting course, well taught. I really enjoyed working through the lab practicals, getting hands on experience with many of the tools used for plant bioinformatics was a good learning exercise. I liked the course presenter too, he was clear and engaging!
By Alvaro L•
Jul 4, 2019
El curso es muy interesante y presenta un conjunto de herramientas que son realmente muy útiles a la hora de entender el contexto de las redes de regulación de casi cualquier gen vegetal. Lo recomiendo fuertementes para aquellos que hagan biología molecular vegetal!
By Glenn N•
Feb 25, 2020
An excellent class that introduced me to many relevant topics in Plant Bioinformatics. I can now use these skills to not only better understand current research but also apply them to data obtained in the lab where I volunteer.
By DIANEY C C M•
Aug 3, 2020
Great course!! I really liked most of the labs and the way the course is organized. Thank you very much to the professor N. Provart and to the University of Toronto
By SHARON K•
May 6, 2020
In- depth learning of the various tools and softwares available to study plant bioinformatics. Guidance of the author through the labs is insightful and informative.
By Lerry D P S•
May 23, 2020
I am new in this skills. I am excited because I completed this course. I have new experiences. Thank you. I recommend this course for learn plant bioinformatic.
By Fer B•
Sep 20, 2021
The course had very useful content, and the explanations and labs were excellent to understand how to perform the bioinformatics analysis yourself.
By Hewan D•
May 20, 2020
I am able to learn the different tools in transcritpom analysis. I become familair with the next generation sequencing technologies too.
By Lucas A C•
Jul 31, 2020
Offers very relevant, intuitive and necesary training for the usage of different bioinformatic tools for plant molecular biology.
By Raghavendra G•
Jul 31, 2020
Lectures were short, but very informative and the lab exercise helped to explore multiple bioinformatics tools and database.
By Suhasini M•
Nov 2, 2021
VERY DETAILED INSTRUCTIONS THAT INDUCE INVOLVEMENT FROM THE READER. VERY HELPFUL METHODOLOGY OF STUDY. COURSE IS WORTH IT.
By Syeda S W•
Nov 8, 2020
This course is desingned very well. I have learned a lot about bioinformatic analysis of plants. I recommend this course.
By KAVITHA.A•
Nov 3, 2020
An informative course. I gathered practical knowledge about Plant bioinformatic tools and their applications.
By Dr. D D•
Sep 27, 2020
Very nice and informative course. I would love to interact with you personally and learn more.
By sunila h•
Jul 13, 2020
excellent resource for various plant based tools to be used in functional genomics studies
By Jude C F•
Mar 31, 2021
Thank you very much Dr. Provart for a wonderful lectures and lab experiments!
By Danilo F S•
Feb 17, 2021
Thanks to Plant Bionformatics I've learn many know-how in bioinformatics!
By Fariha T•
Jul 2, 2020
I have really enjoyed this course. Thank to sir Nicolas for his guide.
By nida f a•
Jul 4, 2020
a good course to get you familiar with important signalling pathways
By Anushka B T•
Jul 6, 2020
A great platform to learn bioinformatics with clear explanations