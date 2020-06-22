About this Course

1,762 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Plant Bioinformatic Methods Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Plant Bioinformatic Methods Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Toronto

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

20 minutes to complete

Exploring your gene of interest with online databases

20 minutes to complete
2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

20 minutes to complete

Identifying genes related to your gene of interest

20 minutes to complete
2 readings
Week
3

Week 3

20 minutes to complete

Analysis of the function of your gene of interest and its network of genes

20 minutes to complete
2 readings
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Lab report draft

4 hours to complete
2 readings

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM PLANT BIOINFORMATICS CAPSTONE

View all reviews

About the Plant Bioinformatic Methods Specialization

Plant Bioinformatic Methods

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder