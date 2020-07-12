About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Process Optimization
  • R Programming
  • Experimental Design
  • Experiment
McMaster University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Analysis of experiments by hand

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 59 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Using computer software to analyze experiments

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 39 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Getting more information, with fewer experiments

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 88 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

