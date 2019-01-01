Profile

Kevin Dunn

Formerly: Assistant Professor

Bio

Kevin Dunn is an assistant professor at McMaster University, in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. He focuses on teaching students the foundations of chemical engineering. With a strong interest in teaching innovation, he investigates the use of software and novel teaching techniques in engineering education. Kevin also applies his knowledge and experience outside the university, advising companies on the use of databases, optimization and using experiments. He is the author of the textbook "Process Improvement Using Data".

Courses

Experimentation for Improvement

