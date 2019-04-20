About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English
Instructors

University of Geneva

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction and general concepts

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 85 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Introduction to programming with Python 3

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 94 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Dynamical systems and numerical integration

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 92 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Cellular Automata

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 108 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SIMULATION AND MODELING OF NATURAL PROCESSES

Frequently Asked Questions

