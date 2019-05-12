About this Course

Intermediate Level

Basic knowledge of calculus and analysis, series, partial differential equations, and linear algebra.

Approx. 35 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to solve a partial differential equation using the finite-difference, the pseudospectral, or the linear (spectral) finite-element method.

  • Understanding the limits of explicit space-time simulations due to the stability criterion and spatial and temporal sampling requirements.

  • Strategies how to plan and setup sophisticated simulation tasks.

  • Strategies how to avoid errors in simulation results.

Intermediate Level

Basic knowledge of calculus and analysis, series, partial differential equations, and linear algebra.

Approx. 35 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München (LMU)

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Week 01 - Discrete World, Wave Physics, Computers

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 63 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Week 02 The Finite-Difference Method - Taylor Operators

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 41 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Week 03 The Finite-Difference Method - 1D Wave Equation - von Neumann Analysis

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 50 min)
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Week 04 The Finite-Difference Method in 2D - Numerical Anisotropy, Heterogeneous Media

7 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 83 min)







