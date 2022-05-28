About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Knowledge of point physics, matrix mathematics,solid mechanics and statics of beams will be particularly helpful.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • To implement a matrix approach of dynamics system.

  • T​o understand the deep signification of the Lagrange representation.

  • T​o be able to make the link between a digital and a continuous dynamic system.

Intermediate Level

Knowledge of point physics, matrix mathematics,solid mechanics and statics of beams will be particularly helpful.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

ISAE-SUPAERO

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Analytical dynamics

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 11 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Linear structures

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 16 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Discrete eigenshapes

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 36 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Dynamics of beam

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 44 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete

General assessment

1 hour to complete
1 reading

