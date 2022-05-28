About this Course

Intermediate Level

Knowledge of point physics, matrix mathematics, linear algebra and basic definition of solid statics will be particularly helpful.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the basic theorems of structural dynamics and their implications toward complex systems.

  • Master their applicability to discrete systems and applications to digital modeling in dynamics.

Intermediate Level

Knowledge of point physics, matrix mathematics, linear algebra and basic definition of solid statics will be particularly helpful.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Dynamics?

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 12 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Newton!

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 16 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

The force is with us.

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 11 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

The light side of the force.

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min), 2 readings
1 hour to complete

General assessment

1 hour to complete

