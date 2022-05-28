A course with variable geometry where everyone, we hope, will find personal benefits. The parts can be studied sequentially or independently; and inside each part, elementary learning items can be picked up.
Foundation of Structural DynamicsISAE-SUPAERO
About this Course
Knowledge of point physics, matrix mathematics, linear algebra and basic definition of solid statics will be particularly helpful.
What you will learn
Understand the basic theorems of structural dynamics and their implications toward complex systems.
Master their applicability to discrete systems and applications to digital modeling in dynamics.
Offered by
ISAE-SUPAERO
ISAE-SUPAERO, world leader in aerospace engineering higher education, has trained over 21,000 highly skilled engineers since its creation in 1909. We have been educating students to have the most advanced scientific and engineering skills, helping the aeronautics and space industry to anticipate and adapt to the latest scientific, economic and social changes. We welcome the best students from all over the world and educate them to be future responsible leaders driving the development of our society and contributing to technological innovation in aeronautics and space. Located in Toulouse, France, we benefit from a unique ecosystem, both at the heart of the European capital for aeronautics and space and of a thriving aerospace higher education and research campus.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Dynamics?
Let's get together to the roots of physics. In the beginning, it was dynamics. And dynamics originates all the trunk of the tree of physics. That's the reason why we now analyze the principle of equivalence which allows passing from statics to dynamics.
Newton!
Shock and vibration, the heart of dynamics. To fulfill this ambitious program let's dive together into Newton's apple. And let's discover that actually, this free-fall system has revolutionized our vision of physics. So much so this single scientific publication is probably the most cited in the history of science.
The force is with us.
To link the cause of motion and motions themselves, it is necessary to parameterize the forces by common denominators i.e. the energies. This bridge is essential to pass from Newton's apple to the real structures. Thus this week constitutes a fundamental transition.
The light side of the force.
Some motions occur in the conservative domain, which means that they oscillate, orbit, and circulate in a "perfect" way which is represented by the rails of potential energy. In fact, most of the structures work this way in a first approach. And that's the reason why structural analysis is possible with real modes to represent any structural motion with an excellent approximation (~1%).
