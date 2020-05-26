About this Course

Intermediate Level

Knowledge of mathematics and physics will be particularly helpful.

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English
Intermediate Level

Knowledge of mathematics and physics will be particularly helpful.

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Understanding Forces and Moments

4 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 201 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Equivalent Systems of Forces and Equilibrium

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 110 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Stability and Static Determinacy

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 77 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Trusses

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 121 min)

