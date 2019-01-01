Profile

Lambros Katafygiotis

Professor

    Bio

    Prof. Katafygiotis is Professor of Civil Engineering at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST). He received his undergraduate Diploma in Civil Engineering from the National Technical University of Athens and continued his postgraduate studies at the California Institute of Technology from where he received his MSc and Ph.D. He is a structural engineer, with areas of expertise in structural dynamics, such as earthquake engineering, stochastic dynamics, model updating, structural health monitoring and structural reliability. He has vast experience in teaching structural engineering courses, including Statics, Mechanics of Material, Structural Analysis, and Dynamics, and is the recipient of numerous teaching awards. He has published almost two hundred Journal and conference papers and is the recipient of several research awards, including the Junior Research Prize in the area of System Identification awarded by the International Association for Structural Safety and Reliability (IASSAR) and the Senior Research Prize in the area of Computational Methods in Structural Dynamics awarded by the European Association for Structural Dynamics (EASD). He is married and father of one daughter and two sons.

    Courses

    Mastering Statics

