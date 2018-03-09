This course is an introduction to learning and applying the principles required to solve engineering mechanics problems. Concepts will be applied in this course from previous courses you have taken in basic math and physics. The course addresses the modeling and analysis of static equilibrium problems with an emphasis on real world engineering applications and problem solving.
Introduction to Engineering MechanicsGeorgia Institute of Technology
About this Course
Offered by
Georgia Institute of Technology
The Georgia Institute of Technology is one of the nation's top research universities, distinguished by its commitment to improving the human condition through advanced science and technology.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Forces and Particle Equilibrium
In this section, students will learn the definition of a force and how to represent a force as a vector in two (2D) and three (3D) dimensions. Students will learn the concept of particle equilibrium and equilibrium of systems of particles. Concepts will be reinforced with example problems.
Define and Calculate Moments
In this section, students will learn the definition of a moment. Students will calculate the moment of a force about a point, line or axis, and moment due to a couple.
Equilibrium and Equivalence of Force Systems
In this section, students will learn the equilibrium equations in two (2D) and three (3D) dimensions. Students will solve equivalent system problems. System force results will be defined and calculated.
Free Body Diagrams and Equilibrium Analysis Techniques
In this section, students will learn to analyze general equilibrium problems. Free Body Diagrams (FBD) will be defined. Concepts will be reinforced with example problems.
Reviews
- 5 stars81.58%
- 4 stars15.46%
- 3 stars1.96%
- 2 stars0.45%
- 1 star0.52%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO ENGINEERING MECHANICS
One of the best courses i have across till date. Short , precise and yet so easily understandable . Helped in brushing up earlier knowledge and the content was very student- friendly !!
THE COURSE WAS VERY INTRESTING AND LIFETIME USEFULL STUFF BEING TOUGHT. TYANKS TO Dr. WHITEMAN he is really good explainer had a great experience and I'm sure gonna join more courses by Dr. WHITEMAN.
One of the best online course I have ever done! Thank you so much to Dr. Whiteman, to GeorgiaTech and Coursera! Learned so much more than from our live course that we had in university :)
The interactive approach of Dr. Wanye Whiteman leads to clarify the concept of Engineering Mechanics. I am glad to enroll this course, I will enroll further courses in future. Thank you so much
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.