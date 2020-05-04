This course explores the analysis and design of beam bending problems.
Prerequisite Knowledge: You will need to have successfully completed my earlier course “Mechanics of Materials I: Fundamentals of Stress and Strain and Axial Loading” in order to be successful in this course ------------------------------------------------- The copyright of all content and materials in this course are owned by either the Georgia Tech Research Corporation or Dr. Wayne Whiteman. By participating in the course or using the content or materials, whether in whole or in part, you agree that you may download and use any content and/or material in this course for your own personal, non-commercial use only in a manner consistent with a student of any academic course. Any other use of the content and materials, including use by other academic universities or entities, is prohibited without express written permission of the Georgia Tech Research Corporation. Interested parties may contact Dr. Wayne Whiteman directly for information regarding the procedure to obtain a non-exclusive license.