MA
Jan 16, 2021
a very good and comprehensive course with clear explanation in not so lengthy modules. good for anyone in the Structural or Mechanical Engineering who wants to understand more about Beam Bending
HK
May 4, 2020
FUNDAMENTALS AND ADVANCED STUDY PERSON CAN LEARN THROUGH THIS COURSE IN WHICH BEAM BENDING THEORY, PURE BENDING, SHEAR AND BENDING DIAGRAM AS WELL AS WHOLE COURSE ARE DESCRIBED WELL.
By Jayadevan P C•
Mar 3, 2021
Fundamental course on solid mechanics, as previous courses this also very well explained and delivered. An asset to mechanical and civil engineering students.
By Tanuj N•
Dec 27, 2018
Course was amazing, it helped me alot, in clearing my basics, Special thanks to Dr. Wayne Whiteman, Georgia Institute of Technology & Coursera.
By Mohd S•
Apr 18, 2020
The lessons are well organised. Technical skill and knowledge develops as one progresses in the course.Theory is very well explained and real engineering problems are used to provide first hand experience in doing calculation which consequently helps in developing confidence. Looking forward to the next course in this series.
By GARVIT J•
May 3, 2016
This is a good course. I like all the part Mechanics of Materials. I suggest you to please go through the Specialization of this course.
By Mohammad M A•
Apr 1, 2017
Today I have another interesting course on mechanics of materials, thank you very much for providing such a great course.
By Paul V•
Aug 30, 2018
Wonderful lectures. Very useful for Stress Analysis Engineers. Completed 3 courses in MOM and planning for the 4th.
By Vivek K•
Mar 4, 2017
Explains the fundamentals of Beam bending and the topics covered are in great way and looking to finish MOM part 4
By Рогач В В•
Apr 13, 2020
The course is designed for a poorly trained student or without training. For a civil engineer (building), the course will be simple. The entire course was completed in about 6 hours.
By Aldo I V Z•
Aug 24, 2020
Dear Mr. Whiteman,
I am very grateful to you because this course I took. I have learnt the basics rules to design a structures beam, which I should complement this course with my next courses in my university about Reinforced Concrete, Structural Analysis, Earthquake engineering, etc. I hope to apply this course in my course about mechanics of materials in my university. Thank so much for the courses.
Best Wishes,
AIVZ
By Anvesh K•
Apr 19, 2020
Course is simply superb, Professor explains it very neat and clean. Thank you so much professor. I'm very thankful to you in this life. Your consistency helped me learn the fundamentals really good, and i wish to keep my foundations like a rock solid like your course and explanation.
By Fazla Z A•
Aug 29, 2020
By Md I U•
May 13, 2020
It was really fun to learn with Dr. Wayne Whiteman. He is an amazing teacher ,no doubt about that.I really enjoyed the full course with him.Hope that,one day I will attend his class physically.Lots of love and respect to him.
Iftekhar, Dhaka, Bangladesh
By nageswara r d•
May 10, 2020
The Course was Amazing,it helped me a lot in clearing my basiscs.The lessons are well organised .simply the course is superb .Dr.Wayne Whiteman,Georgia Institute of Technology & Coursera. explains it very well . a good Explanation.
By Matthew R•
Apr 20, 2017
The Mechanics of Materials course series is a must for any engineer. The material is presented in a logical and straight forward manner with applications to the real world. Dr. Whiteman is truly a a great teaching Professor!
By Khileshwar R•
Jul 15, 2020
It's a very good course for Engineers especially for mechanical background students.
Got to learn everything what I needed for beams and beam bending.
Concepts were explained very clearly with lots of examples.
By J. S K•
Jun 29, 2020
Such a wonderful course! Dr. Wayne Whiteman's ability to deliver concepts in concise packets combined with real world problems makes this course a must take by every mechanical engineering under grad student.
By LUIS C•
Jan 31, 2020
LAS CLASES IMPARTIDAS POR EL PROFESOR DR. WHITEMAN SON EXCELENTES DE IGUAL FORMA EL MATERIAL QUE NOS PROPORCIONAN ESTA MUY BIEN ESTRUCTURADO, RAZÓN POR LO CUAL ES UNA INSTITUCIÓN DE LAS MEJORES DEL MUNDO.
By M S M•
Jan 17, 2021
By HK•
May 5, 2020
By Elton B R•
Jun 22, 2020
Congratulations to Prof. Wayne Whiteman for excellent course, very useful for civil and mechanical engineers envolved with structural design
By Kasuntha M•
Jan 31, 2021
Great course to learn about Mechanics of Materials. I highly recommend this course. Thank you for offering this valuable course to me.
By Marta V B•
Apr 19, 2017
It's an excellent course where you can remember and learn concepts about the behaviour of materials under certain forces.
By David F M G•
Oct 12, 2020
Simple, concise, designed to be practical and clear.. Instructor is very proficient and material provided is clear.
By Ankit S•
Aug 15, 2020
Thanks to Dr Whiteman! Explanation of the concepts of beam calculations was exceptional. and easy to understand.
By Enrique A M•
Oct 5, 2020
Mil gracias Maestro Dr. Wayne Whiteman, este es uno de los mejores cursos de Coursera, mil Gracias Coursera.