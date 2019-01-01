Georgia Institute of Technology Logo

The Georgia Institute of Technology is one of the nation's top research universities, distinguished by its commitment to improving the human condition through advanced science and technology. Georgia Tech's campus occupies 400 acres in the heart of the city of Atlanta, where more than 20,000 undergraduate and graduate students receive a focused, technologically based education.

Courses and Specializations

Improve Your English Communication Skills
Improve Your English Communication Skills Specialization

Available now

System Issues in Cloud Computing
System Issues in Cloud Computing Specialization

Available now

Amalia B. Stephens

Amalia B. Stephens

Lecturer
Georgia Tech Language Institute
Dr Mary Ann Weitnauer

Dr Mary Ann Weitnauer

Dr. Rosa I. Arriaga

Dr. Rosa I. Arriaga

Senior Research Scientist
School of Interactive Computing
Dr. Bonnie H. Ferri

Dr. Bonnie H. Ferri

Professor
Electrical and Computer Engineering
Dr. Joyelle Harris

Dr. Joyelle Harris

Director of the Engineering for Social Innovation Center
School of Electrical and Computer Engineering
Dr. Robert Allen Robinson, Jr.

Dr. Robert Allen Robinson, Jr.

Academic Professional
School of Electrical and Computer Engineering
Dr. Surya Kalidindi

Dr. Surya Kalidindi

Professor
The George W. Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering
Dr. J. Carson Meredith

Dr. J. Carson Meredith

Professor, Associate Chair for Graduate Studies, and J. Carl Pirkle Sr. Faculty Fellow
School of Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering
Dr. Tom Morley

Dr. Tom Morley

Professor
School of Mathematics
Dr. Richard W. Neu

Dr. Richard W. Neu

Professor
The George W. Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering
Dr. Wayne Whiteman, PE

Dr. Wayne Whiteman, PE

Senior Academic Professional
Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering
Dr. Philip Roberts

Dr. Philip Roberts

Professor
School of Civil and Environmental Engineering
Dr. Kathryn Wingate

Dr. Kathryn Wingate

Academic Professional
Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering
Gerry Landers

Gerry Landers

Lecturer
Georgia Tech Language Institute
Karen Peterson

Karen Peterson

Lecturer
Georgia Tech Language Institute
Thomas H. Sanders, Jr.

Thomas H. Sanders, Jr.

Regents' Professor
School of Materials Science and Engineering
Timothy M Brown

Timothy M Brown

Managing Director
Supply Chain & Logistics Institute
Umakishore Ramchandran

Umakishore Ramchandran

Professor
School of Computer Science, College of Computing
