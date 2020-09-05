This lesson is part of a full course, Speak English Professionally: In Person, Online & On the Phone. Take this lesson to get a short tutorial on the learning objectives covered. To dive deeper into this topic, take the full course.
Lesson | Express Yourself: PronunciationGeorgia Institute of Technology
About this Course
Offered by
Georgia Institute of Technology
The Georgia Institute of Technology is one of the nation's top research universities, distinguished by its commitment to improving the human condition through advanced science and technology.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Lesson | Express Yourself: Pronunciation
This lesson is part of a full course, Speak English Professionally. Take this lesson to get a short tutorial on the learning objectives covered. To dive deeper into this topic, take the full course. By the end of this Lesson, you will be able to produce proper word stress and intonation in your speaking.
Reviews
- 5 stars75.13%
- 4 stars14.81%
- 3 stars5.29%
- 2 stars1.58%
- 1 star3.17%
TOP REVIEWS FROM LESSON | EXPRESS YOURSELF: PRONUNCIATION
This course was great and amazing who develop your learning skills.
This course is basic and fast to complete, but it was very helpful.
this course help me to learn things which I don't no it thinks for all
Teacher has a very simple and exclusive way to make us understand the course.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.