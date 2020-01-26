Do you want to speak better English? This course will help you reach that goal. Speak English Professionally: In person, Online and On the Phone will boost your English speaking skills. In this 5 week course, you will learn how to identify and make a strong personal introduction. You will develop and demonstrate the speaking skills for group discussions: how to agree or disagree, how to clarify, restate and summarize. You will review and practice how to give information and respond to requests on the phone. You will study and role play effective interviewing. You will prepare and give a sales “pitch”, introducing a product or service. Throughout the course, you will adjust how you speak English and you will become more fluent and accurate when you speak. You will demonstrate culturally appropriate body language and tone. As you work through the course, you will complete self- and peer-evaluations. Through a combination of lectures, comprehension and vocabulary quizzes, practice and performance, you’ll gain the skills and confidence to communicate well in English, anywhere in the world.
This course is part of the Improve Your English Communication Skills Specialization
Georgia Institute of Technology
The Georgia Institute of Technology is one of the nation's top research universities, distinguished by its commitment to improving the human condition through advanced science and technology.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Communicate in Person: The Power of Face to Face Connections
Through the lessons this module, you will be able to work on professional conversational vocabulary and proper word stress and intonation. After the final lesson you will be able to present a short "Elevator Speech."
Meet and Talk Online
This module looks at group discussion situations with the focus on video conferencing. By looking at various scenarios, you will learn key language for group discussion as well as gain some business etiquette.
Powerful Phone Talk
In this module, you will improve language use and pronunciation for phone conversations. Trickier pronunciation distinctions in can/can't and numbers will be the focus for pronunciation.
Keys to a Strong Interview
Through the lessons in this module, you will be able to prepare yourself better for an interview in English. The three lesson will focus on improving your body language, pronunciation for -ed and -s ending words, and a practice interview questions.
About the Improve Your English Communication Skills Specialization
This Specialization helps you improve your professional communication in English for successful business interactions. Each course focuses on a particular area of communication in English: writing emails, speaking at meetings and interviews, giving presentations, and networking online. Whether you want to communicate to potential employers, employees, partners or clients, better English communication can help you achieve your language and professional goals. The Capstone course will focus especially on making those important connections to take your career or business to the next level. Make yourself more competitive by improving your English through this Specialization: Improve Your English Communication Skills.
