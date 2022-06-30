Improve your English, boost your tech career, and move toward a higher-paying job by leveling up your communication skills in English Communication for Tech Professionals brought to you by Arizona State University and English4IT.
English Communication for Tech Professionals
About this Course
What you will learn
improve your English vocabulary and grammar for communication in the tech industry
gain soft skills for working as a tech professional
Offered by
Arizona State University
Arizona State University has developed a new model for the American Research University, creating an institution that is committed to excellence, access and impact. ASU measures itself by those it includes, not by those it excludes. ASU pursues research that contributes to the public good, and ASU assumes major responsibility for the economic, social and cultural vitality of the communities that surround it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1. New Jobs in Tech
In this module, you will learn the duties and responsibilities of popular tech jobs. You will revise present simple and present continuous and create a personal pitch that you can use for networking.
Module 2. The Startup World
In this module, you will learn about startups and the process of creating and scaling a tech company. You will learn how to talk about past events and present results using past simple and present perfect. Finally, you will create a company pitch.
Module 3. Trending Technology
In this module, you will learn new vocabulary related to cutting-edge technologies. You will learn how to describe plans and future events using future tenses. Finally, you will create your own LinkedIn profile.
Module 4. Programming Languages
In this module, you will learn how to talk about programming languages. You will be able to compare different technologies using comparative and superlative adjectives. Finally, you will learn to write polite responses to client requests and issue reports.
