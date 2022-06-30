About this Course

What you will learn

  • improve your English vocabulary and grammar for communication in the tech industry

  • gain soft skills for working as a tech professional

Arizona State University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Module 1. New Jobs in Tech

7 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 67 min), 5 readings, 9 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

Module 2. The Startup World

8 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 54 min), 5 readings, 10 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Module 3. Trending Technology

7 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 47 min), 4 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Module 4. Programming Languages

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 38 min), 4 readings, 8 quizzes

