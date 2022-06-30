Anna Gandrabura is an entrepreneur, change leader, author, founder of English For IT and Annglish, content creator and social media influencer with over 15 years of teaching experience. Anna has taken multiple classes at Stanford University on management and effective communication, got a diploma in English for Specific Purposes from University of Oregon, and is CELTA certified by Teaching House, New York. She is the first person to create ESL content for the tech space. She has worked with top tech companies such as Snapchat, People AI, Innovecs, EIS Group, Provectus providing workforce development training on soft skills and cross-cultural communication. Anna’s mission is to help tech professionals advance their career through improving their communication, teamwork and soft skills. She is the author of ESL textbook "English For Tech," as well as "So, Tell Me About Yourself," an interactive workbook for interview preparation, and multiple online courses. She is a fitness and travel enthusiast. Passionate about teaching languages, she is also keen on learning them. Currently, she is now mastering her Spanish.