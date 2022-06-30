Learner Reviews & Feedback for English Communication for Tech Professionals by Arizona State University
About the Course
Improve your English, boost your tech career, and move toward a higher-paying job by leveling up your communication skills in English Communication for Tech Professionals brought to you by Arizona State University and English4IT.
This course is for all business roles, both technical and non-technical, from developers to CEOs.
The course targets 6 main skill areas:
- vocabulary
- grammar
- pronunciation
- soft skills
- speaking & writing
After completing this course, you will:
- improve your English for professional communication;
- build your vocabulary with at least 30 new useful words and phrases from each module;
- master key grammar topics;
- have templates for emails and meetings which you can start using in your work right away;
- create a professional and attention-grabbing resume (or CV) in English and upgrade your LinkedIn profile;
- prepare for a job interview by learning useful strategies and skills that will help you preform better in interviews....