GL
Jun 4, 2020
very useful. i liked and enjoyed the journey of learning in these five weeks. the instructor is very clear and taught very interestingly. Thanks to her. she looked poised and cheerful and professional
NM
May 2, 2020
I've benefited a lot by pursuing this course. Small pronunciation and word stress has been cleared. I would suggest non-English speakers to take up this course to enhance their English language skill.
By Amber v d H•
May 13, 2016
In my opinion this course does not teach you to 'speak English professionally', but it teaches you to 'learn how to speak English'. I was looking for a course that would teach me how to write professional emails and have professional phone conversations, like which words I should use, what common sentences are or how to build up professional sentences. I am a bit disappointed and think this course was a waste of time for me. This is really meant for people that are learning to speak English and don't know how to pronounce words or how to respond to people in a really easy way.
By Samiur R•
Apr 27, 2017
This is a great course. I really learned a lot of things. And the instructions and teaching methods are easy to follow. I recommend it everyone who wants to improve their professional English skills.
By barak d•
Jun 15, 2016
It's a mix of too much basic and irrelevant tips from different realms: pronounced english (which, in my opinion could be a great course of it's own), public speeking (only the basic of how to deliver which can be sum up to one page) and how to interact with other people (like how to say you are agree or disagree??? I strongly believe that if a person can understand those videos, I'm pretty sure that he knows that 5-years-old-extremly-basic-stuff).
As much I like this concept of coursera, "speak english professionally" or even "speak english" is really a big statement for that course. Actually, from what it seems, the main point of that course is to get the students to purchase the full package of courses that the Georgia Tech Language Institude is offering. If you really like to know a great course that relates to the topic, I strongly advise you to check out the course "Public Speaking" by Dr. Matt McGarrity here at coursera. Best of luck.
By Samar S A E•
Aug 15, 2019
really I'm very enthusiastic in this course , the instructor gives me an important information which I didn't heard before , I'm very glade to this .
thank to my instructor and thanks coursera <3
By Varsha R•
May 9, 2020
This course is really amazing. The assessments make it more fun to do and use what you learnt in the module to actually practice and get peers review about it. Really love it.
THANK YOU COURSERA.
By Aditya K•
Jul 18, 2016
i liked the way the instructor took forward the course. She conducted the course in almost the same way what she was teaching, she was a live demonstration of all the concepts taught
By Nirjo M•
May 3, 2020
By Suchada M•
Jan 27, 2020
I had a great experience taking in this class. It's very easy to understand and practical. In every week I have learned more and more and it helps me improve my speaking a lot. Thank you so much.
By Ana I•
Feb 19, 2019
It’s impossible to cancel the subscription, which is too much to begin with. It’s impossible to reach anyone. There is no customer service reps who can help out. It was one big hassle. You should do something about your customer service, it’s horrible. I’m sorry for being this negative but that’s the fact.
By GVS A L•
Jun 5, 2020
By Anand K•
Apr 12, 2016
Way too elementary.
By Lara A•
Feb 5, 2019
Although I have been teaching English for more than two years, this course has indeed improved my speaking skill to have more natural and fluently no matter what the situation is.
By Khalid Q•
Jul 5, 2016
The course is great but beginners but not for intermediate and advance learners. I must appreciate Coursera for providing free courses. Thank you
By Learner I•
Jan 18, 2017
This course is one of the most relevant and superb Coursera offerings I have taken recently. I teaching business English online to professionals and managers with multinational corporations around the globe. Since my lesson content includes all of the communication activities in this course ---- I was able to enhance my own knowledge and expertise to benefit our private sector clients. I learned new strategies which greatly improved my expertise. Thank you! We hope Coursera continues to offer such a top notch course.
By Haris S•
Dec 12, 2017
I was hoping alot from this course. But it contains so basic things only.
By Marta R•
Jun 12, 2016
I was expecting something else, very basic information.
By Minh N•
Sep 25, 2019
Very great program for ESL learner at intermediate level. I am looking for something at higher level. However, I found your course was very interesting. I have learned new communication skills for the very first time. Something that I thought I have already knew it. I will introduce your class to my international friends. Wish you all the best and your succeed in this program.
By Ghada A E•
Jan 20, 2019
This course was really helpful to me.It taught me a lot about talking on phone.It attracted my attention to the right pronunciation of number ,can and can't.Through this course I learned how to make a professional presentation with its main parts.I appreciate this course and many thanks to its staff .
By Rodrigo S D O•
Oct 17, 2019
The course is really useful as a source of information for you to explore. Some of the explanations especially on the rhythm of English and sentence stress was really good. I recommended it to all my students. Thank you, professors!
By Basil A H A•
Dec 28, 2018
Your Excellency, Ms. Amalia Stephens,
Your Excellency, Leah Attruia,
I would like to express my deep thanks and appreciation for all the efforts that you have exerted in preparing and presenting this interesting program. I was really impressed by your innovative methods of teaching and the way you used the audio and video programs and tools in order to support the learning process. I have spent a very amazing time using browsing and using your programs. Clearly, I have enjoyed using this beautiful programs and also, I have a very good memories about it.
Thank you again. Wishing you the best and hopefully that you will achieve more success and prosperity for in favor of your institute.
Best regards.
Basil Al-Askary.
By Saif A S A•
Dec 26, 2016
it was one of the best course i have ever taken , i learnt many and many precious and variable things like presentation skills, how to better my pronunciation, ask and answer the questions in the formal occasions and how to handle some issues and situations perfectly in English ,, it makes the language much easier and more familiar to speak and use in both general life and business .. i really recommend this course to everyone ,, Thanks so much for your great course .
By lakshmi k•
Apr 27, 2020
Thanks a lot for your speak english professionally group of members
I learn more experiences like Good speaking skills and how to face an interview and presentation
Thank you coursera
By Christian•
Jun 14, 2016
This is an amazing course that improves our abilities to speak English in different situations.
I sincerely recommend that you study it. You will not regret it!
By Mubarak A•
Jun 22, 2019
the best course i have ever seen i got a lot of information i didn't know .
By Jack D•
Dec 17, 2018
It is a good course of learning speak English