This Specialization helps you improve your professional communication in English for successful business interactions. Each course focuses on a particular area of communication in English: writing emails, speaking at meetings and interviews, giving presentations, and networking online. Whether you want to communicate to potential employers, employees, partners or clients, better English communication can help you achieve your language and professional goals. The Capstone course will focus especially on making those important connections to take your career or business to the next level. Make yourself more competitive by improving your English through this Specialization: Improve Your English Communication Skills.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Write Professional Emails in English

Speak English Professionally: In Person, Online & On the Phone

Build Your Professional ePortfolio in English

Take Your English Communication Skills to the Next Level

Georgia Institute of Technology

