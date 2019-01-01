Profile

Gerry Landers

Lecturer

    Bio

    Education: M.A., Georgia State University. Gerry grew up in Atlanta. He graduated from the Paideia School in the Emory area. He attended Georgia State University where he majored in Spanish, with a minor in Psychology. Gerry studied in Mexico as an exchange student in high school and participated in two summer abroad programs in college, one in Costa Rica and the other in Japan. After undergraduate studies, he worked at the Atlanta airport for Japan Airlines for ten years. When that job ended, he went back to school at GSU for a master’s degree in Applied Linguistics. He has worked in education ever since. First, he was at Auburn University for five years. Then, he taught middle school for three years for Gwinnett County Public Schools. Afterwards, he spent a 1.5 year period at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama. Returning again to Atlanta, he taught for two private ESL schools before joining Georgia Institute of Technology. He loves swimming, cooking, seeing live music performances, and hanging out with friends and family.

    Courses

    Write Professional Emails in English

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder