This is a course to help you write effective business emails in English. This course is unique because each module will provide tips on writing more professional emails as well as lessons to improve your overall English writing skills. Therefore, you will improve your grammar and vocabulary skills for email writing and also improve your cross cultural knowledge to make you more powerful and successful in your business communication. You will look at different email formats to analyze tone, formality levels, and various organizational styles. You will be able to improve your emails of introduction, announcements, requests and emails that apologize or revise a request. In this course you will write and revise 4–5 emails, complete several comprehension quizzes and review the emails of other participants.
Georgia Institute of Technology
The Georgia Institute of Technology is one of the nation's top research universities, distinguished by its commitment to improving the human condition through advanced science and technology.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Get to Know Basic Email Writing Structures
1) Understand basic professional email structures in English. 2) Identify key things to do and things to avoid. 3) Learn how to do basic editing of punctuation and capitalization.
Let's Start Writing
1) Write more effective subject lines. 2) Understand the organization of email text. 3) Write better email text.
Introduction and Announcement Emails
1) Analyze and identify the traits of introductions and announcement emails. 2) Learn and use key language for these types of emails to revise your first email.
Request and Apology Emails
1) Analyze and identify the traits of request and apology emails. 2) Learn specific language associated with making request and apologies. 3) Practice focused key language.
It was an honor being a part of the Georgia Institute of Technology. I must say thanks once more to my lecturer Mr. Gerry Landers for your amazing lectures and feedbacks. You're an amazing teacher .
I am glad to participate in this course. I really appreciate it and thankful for the coursera team. I also thanks to the professor Mr. Landers who provides wonderful speech and explanation. Thank you.
I enjoyed every bit of this course. I would recommend all my friends and family members to take this course and learn from this very nicely explained modules on Writing Professional Emails in English.
Contents are clear and useful, but the difficulty levels can be raised up. Also, I would be happier if there's a sample answer for each assignment. BTW, the unfair scoring is popular in this course.
About the Improve Your English Communication Skills Specialization
This Specialization helps you improve your professional communication in English for successful business interactions. Each course focuses on a particular area of communication in English: writing emails, speaking at meetings and interviews, giving presentations, and networking online. Whether you want to communicate to potential employers, employees, partners or clients, better English communication can help you achieve your language and professional goals. The Capstone course will focus especially on making those important connections to take your career or business to the next level. Make yourself more competitive by improving your English through this Specialization: Improve Your English Communication Skills.
