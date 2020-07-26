About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Improve Your English Communication Skills Specialization
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Professional
  • Email Writing
  • Communication
  • Writing

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Get to Know Basic Email Writing Structures

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 24 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Let's Start Writing

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Introduction and Announcement Emails

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Request and Apology Emails

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 12 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

