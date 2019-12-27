This lesson is part of a full course, Business English Networking. Take this lesson to get a short tutorial on the learning objectives covered. To dive deeper into this topic, take the full course.
Lesson | Business English Skills: How to Write Effective Openings and Closings to EmailsUniversity of Washington
University of Washington
Founded in 1861, the University of Washington is one of the oldest state-supported institutions of higher education on the West Coast and is one of the preeminent research universities in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
This lesson is part of a full course, Business English Networking. Take this lesson to get a short tutorial on the learning objectives covered. To dive deeper into this topic, take the full course. By the end of this lesson, you will be able to: (1) Write effective sentences to begin an email; and (2) Write friendly, closing sentences.
TOP REVIEWS FROM LESSON | BUSINESS ENGLISH SKILLS: HOW TO WRITE EFFECTIVE OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS TO EMAILS
Good short course for effective opening and closing to email.
Very effective & respectful jargon Knowing what not to write is as important as knowing what is formal, courteous & dignified.\n\nIt's important to show Respect & yet to be Friendly
It's a nice course indeed for any professional person who really wants to write a professional mail.
Perfect , but i was looking for some more begaining sentences specially for business , approaching cases
