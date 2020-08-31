Chevron Left
Back to Lesson | Business English Skills: How to Write Effective Openings and Closings to Emails

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Lesson | Business English Skills: How to Write Effective Openings and Closings to Emails by University of Washington

4.5
stars
258 ratings
61 reviews

About the Course

This lesson is part of a full course, Business English Networking. Take this lesson to get a short tutorial on the learning objectives covered. To dive deeper into this topic, take the full course. By the end of this lesson, you will be able to: - Write effective sentences to begin an email - Write friendly, closing sentences...

Top reviews

PM

Dec 24, 2020

Very effective & respectful jargon\n\nKnowing what not to write is as important as knowing what is formal, courteous & dignified.\n\nIt's important to show Respect & yet to be Friendly

HJ

Jun 30, 2020

Very easy course for beginners. I recommend everyone to do it. Moreover, content is very limited so I would suggest increasing its content to get more insights of writing an email.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 62 Reviews for Lesson | Business English Skills: How to Write Effective Openings and Closings to Emails

By M A S S

Aug 31, 2020

The course was short and sweet. It covered the fundamentals on formal, neutral and informal tones in email writing.

By Saikat S

Jul 4, 2020

It's a nice course indeed for any professional person who really wants to write a professional mail.

By Ragini T

Dec 27, 2019

Good short course for effective opening and closing to email.

By Marianna L T

Apr 7, 2020

Was shorter than I expected, but core info have been dealt easily and with attention

By Humas J

Jul 1, 2020

Very easy course for beginners. I recommend everyone to do it. Moreover, content is very limited so I would suggest increasing its content to get more insights of writing an email.

By Raghu A

May 5, 2020

Good

By SERKAN K

Apr 18, 2020

The content is limited. It could be more comprehensive.

By Brenda J

May 22, 2020

Hello This is Brenda Jimenez Lisojo. I am finished my first lesson week, and I waiting for the second lesson week. I hope we sent the lesson in the couple day. Thank you in advance. Brenda Jimenez

By Chaya S

May 4, 2021

I reviewed only one lesson - to see if the course is appropriate for Hebrew speakers - which it seems to be.

As soon as I can get onboard with Hebrew sub-titles, I will highly recommend.

By Pradip M

Dec 25, 2020

Very effective & respectful jargon

Knowing what not to write is as important as knowing what is formal, courteous & dignified.

It's important to show Respect & yet to be Friendly

By SARAGADAM B N 2

Mar 29, 2022

good .This course was used for my future career development. Not only for me but this course was used for many job seekers like me.

By Marj D

Mar 22, 2022

I learned a lot about the right Opening and Closing for emails and for me it is very helpful.

Thank you!

By Alely M

Jul 20, 2021

Curso corto pero explican aspectos necesarios para escribir un correo y como finalizar el cierre.

By Gabriele T

Jan 15, 2022

I wanted to let you know that this course has been very helpful to me. Thank you in advance.

By Rosdayan S

Mar 6, 2022

I love this course. It helps. Thank you in advance. I want to take other courses.

By Dreus A

Sep 6, 2020

Well structured and useful piece of information. Thank you!

By Mike G

Mar 29, 2022

Short but concise. Learned something new today. Thanks!

By Iin K

Oct 7, 2021

Thank you for sharing and please share more knowledge.

By Sharanjit K

Nov 24, 2021

Good Course, short but very informative Thank You.

By ANUJ K Y

Sep 7, 2020

That was really good and getting me to help a lot.

By Dang N T

Sep 22, 2021

I love it. This is useful for my skill in working

By Mika M

Sep 8, 2021

Very basic, practical and helpful. Thank you.

By Prasenjit D

Jul 4, 2021

very helpful. lot of take away's. Thank you

By Luis V

Aug 31, 2021

G​ood simple straightforward short course.

By yashkumar m

Apr 24, 2021

Great things to learn from this course.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder